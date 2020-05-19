Resources
Janyce Rae Boettcher

Sioux Falls - Janyce Rae Boettcher, 84, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Scott Boettcher of Ogden, UT; daughter, Jane (Tom) Fallon of Sioux Falls; grandson, Ryan Fallon of Sioux Falls; sisters-in-law, Rosie Kasten of Truman, MN and Shari Boettcher of Altoona, IA; and her nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Elna Kasten; her husband, Eldean; and brother, Duane Kasten.

Memorials may be given to First Lutheran Church Media Ministry, 327 S. Dakota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Private Memorial Service will be held for immediate family only. To view the full obituary www.MillerFH.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 19 to May 20, 2020
