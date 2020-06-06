Jared Dean Bleeker
Canton - Jared Dean Bleeker, died on June 4, 2020. A memorial service will be 10 AM on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Memorial visitation will be from 3-7 PM on Monday at the funeral home. A more complete obituary and a link to a live-stream of his service is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Jared is survived by his son, Isaha Bleeker; his father, Darrel (Linda) Bleeker; sister, Shantell Bleeker; grandparents, Merle & Charlo Bleeker; uncles and aunts; girlfriend, Megan Powell of Canton, SD; along with numerous other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Valerie Bleeker; and his grandparents, Marvin and Marion Becker.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to his family.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.