|
|
Jaren "JJ" Fountain
Sioux Falls - Jaren "JJ' Fountain, age 20 of Sioux Falls passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 as result of an automobile accident. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM with Memory Sharing beginning at 7:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home. In honor of JJ's love of shoes, the family encourages everyone to wear their funky tennis shoes.
Grateful for sharing his life are his mother, Julie Arnold and her husband, Lee of Sioux Falls; father, Michael Fountain and his wife, Jane of Lincoln, NE; step-brothers, Christopher Arnold of Manhattan, NY and David Arnold of Denver, CO; half-brothers, Kale, Bryce, and Trace Fountain of Lincoln, NE; maternal grandparents, Jim and Jane Mattern of Crofton, NE; grandparents, Max and Karen Hinrichs of Bruning, NE; grandmother, Marilyn Arnold of Pine City, MN; girlfriend, Kassie Foster of Sioux Falls; and a host of many other relatives and friends.
JJ was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cindy East and Barton Fountain; grandpa, Glenn Arnold; special great-grandparents, Marcella and Vernon Woodward.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020