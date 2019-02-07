|
|
Jason "Jake" Kunze
Sioux Falls - Jason "Jake" Kunze, 44, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 8 at Faith Lutheran Church. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Allison and Samantha Kunze; mother, Linda Kunze; dad, Denny Gnewuch; and girlfriend, Lindsey Van Roekel all of Sioux Falls. Jason was preceded in death by his father, Kim Kunze and brother, Jeremy Kunze.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 7, 2019