Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Jason "Jake" Kunze

Jason "Jake" Kunze Obituary
Jason "Jake" Kunze

Sioux Falls - Jason "Jake" Kunze, 44, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 8 at Faith Lutheran Church. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Allison and Samantha Kunze; mother, Linda Kunze; dad, Denny Gnewuch; and girlfriend, Lindsey Van Roekel all of Sioux Falls. Jason was preceded in death by his father, Kim Kunze and brother, Jeremy Kunze.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 7, 2019
