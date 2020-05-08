Resources
Jason Nelson

Jason Nelson Obituary
Jason Nelson

Sioux Falls -

Jason W. Nelson passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Jason was 40.

Grateful for having shared his life are his mother, Margaret Nelson; sister, Heather Twedt; niece, Sariah Nelson and nephew, Ethan Twedt; aunts, Mary Kay (Tom) Reeve, Pat Hetterscheidt, Deb (Bruce) Nelson and Cathy (Bruce) Bohms; and uncles, Frank (Carla) Homan and John (Lori) Homan.

Jason is preceded in death by his grandparents, Francis and Mary Homan.

A private Memorial Service will be live-streamed on Thursday, May 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Inurnment will take place at St. Michael Cemetery.

www.MillerFH.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 8 to May 10, 2020
