Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Julian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Julian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay Julian Obituary
Jay Julian

Sioux Falls - Jay Steven Julian, 64, of Antioch, TN, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD, died on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN, after a short battle with liver cancer. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Grateful for having shared his life are his siblings: Lee Ann Julian and Mary (Lyle) Huemoeller, Sioux Falls, SD; Julie (Al) Ercanbrack, Kingston, OK; Richard (Linda) DeRemer, New Bern, NC; Jim DeRemer, Baltimore, MD; Guy Julian, Sioux Falls, SD; special friend, Marlena Williamson, Antioch, TN, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Condolences can be sent to the Julian family in care of George Boom Funeral Home, 3408 East 10th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57103.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -