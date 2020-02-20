|
|
Jay Julian
Sioux Falls - Jay Steven Julian, 64, of Antioch, TN, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD, died on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN, after a short battle with liver cancer. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Grateful for having shared his life are his siblings: Lee Ann Julian and Mary (Lyle) Huemoeller, Sioux Falls, SD; Julie (Al) Ercanbrack, Kingston, OK; Richard (Linda) DeRemer, New Bern, NC; Jim DeRemer, Baltimore, MD; Guy Julian, Sioux Falls, SD; special friend, Marlena Williamson, Antioch, TN, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Condolences can be sent to the Julian family in care of George Boom Funeral Home, 3408 East 10th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57103.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020