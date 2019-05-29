|
|
Jean Carol Marrs
Rapid City - Jean Carol Marrs, 83, of Rapid City, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Regional Home Health Plus Hospice House.
Funeral service will be 11:00am, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Rapid City.
Visitation will be from 7:00-9:00pm, Wednesday at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.
Burial will be 2:00pm, Thursday at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Jean Carol Claymore was born to the union of Paul Amos & Blanche (Vassar) Claymore on October 2nd, 1935 at the Old Agency, Cheyenne River reservation in Dewey County, South Dakota. She was given the Lakota Name of Caga Winyan. She grew up on a ranch near Ridgeview, SD. She graduated high school from St. Mary's Episcopal Mission School for girls in Springfield, SD. She had a passion for medicine and although was discouraged from attending medical school at the time she wanted to work in the health field. To this end, she then attended Black Hills State College in Spearfish, SD and went on to attain her degree in Medical Technology from St. Joseph's School of Medical Technology in Albuquerque, NM.
Jean worked in hospitals in Albuquerque and Denver, Colorado before returning to Eagle Butte to work at the Indian Health Service Hospital. It is there that she met and married Rev. James Marrs, Sr. They were married on December 9th, 1961. To this union three children were born.
During their forty-six years of marriage, Jean & James (Jim) moved to many towns and cities, meeting many wonderful people along the way. Jean returned to school to attain a Bachelor's Degree in 1978 from Morningside College in Sioux City, IA. She encouraged others to attain further education and wanted to do this for herself as well.
Jean worked for over thirty years in various roles in Indian Health including as a medical technologist, health educator, Indian Child Welfare worker and Clinic Director for the South Dakota Urban Indian Health clinic in Sioux Falls, SD. She was active in the Episcopal Church Woman's Groups, Bishop Committees, and numerous civic organizations, including Masonic and VFW, with Jim.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with and encouraging her grandchildren. She also enjoyed her beloved dogs, April and Apricot.
She was preceded in death by: Her Grandparents Paul & Sophie (Garreau) Claymore; her Parents Paul (Amos) & Blanche Claymore; her Husband, James, Sr., and her daughter Kathy Marrs.
She is survived by: Two sisters Geraldine (Delaine) Gray of Gettysburg, SD; Marie Claymore of Cedar City, UT; Brother Wayne Claymore of Box Elder, SD; Daughter Dr. Sophie (Albert) Two Hawk of Denver, CO; Son The Rev. James Marrs, Jr. of Winner, SD; Grandchildren: Trevor Wambeke; Arna (Antonino) Mora; Carol (Derek) Whitman; Mashke Two Hawk; Tobin "Angela" Marrs; Cassandra "Dominick" Marrs.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City. www.kirkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 29, 2019