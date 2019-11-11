|
|
Jean Dumdei
Sioux Falls, SD - Jean L. Dumdei, 93, passed away peacefully at Sanford's Foundation Hospice Cottage surrounded by her loving family on November 10, 2019.
Funeral services will be at St. Marks Lutheran Church on Thursday, November 14 at 11:00 a.m with a luncheon to follow. Family will be present for visitation on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home.
Jean is survived by her children; Kevin (Diane) Dumdei, Tim Dumdei, Nancy (Dennis) Suurmeier, Renee Holman, and Dennis (Kris) Dumdei ; 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
The family kindly asks that memorials be directed to St. Marks Lutheran Church.
Jean's full obituary can be found at www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019