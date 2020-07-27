Jean GunnSioux Falls - Jean Gunn (Jane) gained her angel wings on July 24, 2020 at Ava's Hospice House after a hard-fought battle with cancer.Jane was born April 10, 1938 in Worthington, MN to George and Grace (Meester) Meyeraan. She attended Worthington Public Schools and although never achieving graduation she spent a lifetime educating and instilling life lessons in her greatest role as a mother and grandmother.On December 21, 1955 she married James "Jim" Baumann in Worthington, MN. Together they had three wonderful daughters; Rosalie, Jannette and Minnie. Later, she married Donald Gunn on December 20, 1974 and together they completed their family with three more beautiful daughters; Bernadette, Barbara, Sarah and one handsome son, Allen.Jean is remembered by her family for her lively and spitfire personality. She always spoke her mind and may have upset some a time or two. But she also loved fiercely and took great pride in all of her children and grandchildren. Jean spent her life devoted as a homemaker and caretaker of her children and then her grandchildren. She often would use her humous side to "pick on" you but we all knew that meant she adored you. With only one son, she is remembered for never missing a baseball game. Although some may say she went to "people watch." She also enjoyed visiting with family, playing card games, watching daytime soap operas, keeping a clean house and taking special trips with her daughter Jannette.Grateful for having shared her life are her children Rosalie Robinson, Jannette (Steve) Finney, Minnie (LaVern Paul) Snook, Bernadette Gunn, Allen (Jennifer) Gunn, Barbara (Kyle Huether) Oswald, Sarah Gunn and very special grand-daughter Dominque Gunn, 20 grand-children, 17 great grand-children and 1 great great grand-child, one sister Grace Bruns, and her twin brother Jim Meyeraan.Jean is preceded in death by her husband Donald Gunn, parents George and Grace Meyeraan, great grand-child Rachel Finney, 3 sisters and 5 brothers.Funeral services will be held 10:30 am Friday July 31, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD, with burial at Hills of Rest Cemetery. Visitation with family present to greet friends 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 30 at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD.