|
|
Jean Kolbeck
Salem - Jean Marie Kolbeck, 85, of Salem passed away on October 2, 2019 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD surrounded by her family. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Salem. Visitation will begin at 1 pm on Sunday with a 3 pm Christian Mother's rosary at Kinzley Funeral Home and resume at 5:30 pm with a 7 pm prayer service at the church.
Jean Marie Lantaff was born March 4, 1934 to Martha and Larry Lantaff in Sioux City, IA. She grew up in Beresford, SD and graduated from General Beadle State Teacher's College.
She married Richard Kolbeck of Salem, SD on June 23rd, 1956. Jean taught 5th grade in Montrose, SD and in 1967 she and Rich bought the local grocery store in Salem. They owned and operated Kolbeck's Market for 22 years.
She enjoyed family time at the lake, golfing, her grandchildren, and playing cards with her friends (the Fabs). Jean spent the last 5 years at Bethany Meadows in Brandon, SD.
She is survived by her children, Rick (Jennifer), Lisa (Max) Merchen, Shelly (Joe), Rob (Missy), and Steve (Stacy) Kolbeck; grandchildren, Heidi (Wyatt) Urlacher, Sasha, Rory (Danna), Phoebe (Matthew), Ivy (Justin), and Gretchen Kolbeck, Holly (Ryan) Killian, Adam Pal, Aaron (Nassim) Merchen, Abbey (Taylor) Anderson, Wilson, Alex, Joe, and Mary Kolbeck, and Garrett and Gavin Kolbeck; great-grandchildren, Juliet Braam, Harper, Mathias, and Jude Urlacher, Dax and Rowan Phillips, Owen Anderson, baby Kolbeck and baby Anderson, due in January; her sister, Peg (Ron) Weyen; brothers, Larry (Jan) Lantaff and Dan Lantaff; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Lantaff. She is also survived by in-laws, Ardella Sherwood, Carol Mack, Sister Marita, Delores "Squeak" Kolbeck, Ken (Diane) Kolbeck and Jim (Myra) Kolbeck as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rich, her parents and brothers, Bob and Ron Lantaff. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 5, 2019