Jean Lange
Jasper, Minnesota - Jean Lange, 58, of Jasper, MN and formerly of Sioux Falls, SD died Monday, December 9, 2019 in her home. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Dakotah Lodge in Sioux Falls, SD.
Jean was the daughter of Jo Anne (Lange) Krager and was born August 16, 1961 in Waterloo, IA. She attended Lowell and All Saints Elementary, Patrick Henry and Edison Jr. High and Washington High School in Sioux Falls. Her favorite activity in school was choir and she was often chosen to be in small select choirs.
Jean enjoyed playing softball as a young girl and as an adult she enjoyed watching her son James play baseball. She was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
From a very young age Jean was always very social and loved being the center of attention and the life of the party. As a young girl Jean had a very large circle of friends and seldom missed a chance to have fun. As she grew older, she used her social skills and out-going personality in her many jobs as a waitress and bartender.
Jean was a very loving person and loved to share whatever she had with her friends and family. She also loved to give people gifts and often overwhelmed them with the generous number of gifts that she would give them.
Pets were a very important part of Jean's life. As a young girl she always had pet hamsters and even raised them for a while. As an adult she always one or two Shelties. Her most recent Sheltie, Sam, has been her loyal companion for more than a decade.
Jean has been in failing health for many years. She was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2006 and the treatments were taking a toll on her body. She also struggled with addictions for many years.
Jean is survived by her children, James Lange of Seattle, WA, Jessica Tuley of Seattle, WA, Breanna Tuley of Redwood Falls, MN and Jon Tuley of Seattle, WA; sisters, Joni Nieland of Redwood Falls, MN and Julie (Harvey) Dorfschmidt of Mandan, ND.
Jean was preceded in death by her mother, Jo Krager; niece, Mandy Nieland; and brother-in-law, Jim Nieland.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019