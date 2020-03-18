Services
Wass Home For Funerals
301 N 3Rd St
Beresford, SD 57004
(605) 763-2232
Jean M. Keiser

Jean M. Keiser Obituary
Jean M. Keiser

Beresford - Jean Keiser, 67, died March 11, 2020 in Mesa, AZ. Due to the COVID-19 related travel concerns, Jean's family will hold private services in Beresford, SD with a memorial service at a later date to properly celebrate her life with her family and friends. Cards of condolences and memorials may be directed to her family. wassfuneralhome.com

She is survived by her husband, Leo, Beresford, SD; daughters, Michele Peck, Dakota Dunes, SD and Rhonda Keiser, Tea, SD; grandsons, Austin Keiser, Alek Peck and Carson Peck; her mother, Marvis "Peggy" Oberle, Bristol, SD; her siblings, Tom (Monica) Oberle, Bristol, SD, Bob Oberle, Custer, SD , Don (Mindy) Oberle, Sioux City, IA, Mary Beth (Marc) Anderson, Sioux Falls, SD and Bev (Chris) Jessen, Sioux Falls, SD; and many beloved family members and friends.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
