|
|
Jean M. Larson
Hartford - Jean Larson, age 88, of Hartford, SD was gathered into the Lord's loving embrace on Saturday, July 27, 2019, while surrounded by her family at home.
Jean Maryln Wintersteen, daughter of H. Ray and Bernice (Muchow) Wintersteen, was born on November 26, 1930. She grew up near Hartford, SD, graduated from Hartford High School in 1948, then worked as a secretary in Sioux Falls, SD.
On February 15, 1953, she married Newell E. Larson, and they celebrated 65 years together. They were blessed with three children: Terry, Kevin and Renee. Jean cared for her family as a homemaker on their farm near Hartford.
Jean was a lifelong member of the Hartford United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Hartford American Legion Auxiliary and the Happy Hour Extension Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Grateful for having shared her life are her sons, Terry Larson and Kevin (Patty) Larson, Hartford; daughter, Renee (Andre) LaPlume, Loretto, MN; six grandchildren, Matthew (Jody) Larson, Brianna Larson, Noah Larson, Dalton Larson, Armand LaPlume, and Amelie LaPlume; and four great-grandchildren, Xavier, Silas, Autumn and Sage Larson.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Hartford United Methodist Church in Hartford, SD. Visitation with family to greet friends will be from 5:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home Hartford Chapel, 600 S. Western Ave., Hartford, SD.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 30, 2019