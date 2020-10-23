1/1
Jean Maxine Aldrich
1925 - 2020
Jean Maxine Aldrich

Nixa - Jean Maxine Aldrich, 95, Nixa, Missouri passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family October 16, 2020.

Jean was born August 4, 1925 to Charlie and Hilma (Rubach) Main in Hartford, SD. She was united in marriage to Keith F. Aldrich on February 9, 1947 in Hartford, SD. During their 73 years of marriage, they had an adventurous life in various areas of Minnesota working and raising 11 children. They lived in Freeborn, MN for 20 years until retirement. After retirement, they settled in Southern Missouri and joined the Springfield Church of God Seventh Day and made many friends.

She will be remembered by all who knew her for her wit, humor, and spunk, her endless loaves of homemade bread and delicious cinnamon rolls. Her greatest achievement and joy was her family

She is survived by her loving husband Keith, and 10 of their children; Linda Loyer, Nixa, MO; Pat (Howard) Stenzel, Englewood, FL; Lois Arnold, Albert Lea, MN; Bill Aldrich, Rogersville, MO; Dick Aldrich, Aurora, MO; Laura (Doug) Schultz, Wells, MN; Dennis Aldrich, Rogersville, MO; Steve (Kris) Aldrich, Peoria, AZ; Kathy (Mark) Engel, Freeborn, MN; and Joe Aldrich (Marlena White), Rogersville, MO; 20 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren; Sister Carol Peterson, Sioux Falls, SD; Brother-in-law Marvin Aldrich, Madison, SD; Sisters-in-law Darlene Lofstedt, Sioux Falls, and Margaret Aldrich, Colton, SD, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son Michael, sons-in-law Chuck Loyer and Rodney Arnold, Brother Jim (and Norma) Main, Sisters Delores (and Art) Summers and Cleo (and Arnold) Theel, Brothers-in-law Harry Peterson, Alvin Aldrich and Wally Lofstedt, and Sister-in-law Esther Aldrich.

A memorial service will be held at a later date under the direction of J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville, MO.

Online condolences may be made at jdleeandsons.com.




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
October 22, 2020
She will be missed by many......
John Summers
October 21, 2020
Ron Jacobsen
Ron Jacobsen
October 20, 2020
Thanks for the memories grandma, will see you again
Jimmie Arnold
Family
October 20, 2020
Love you grandma
Family
October 20, 2020
Love all the memories grandma, love you and will see you again
Jimmie Arnold
Family
