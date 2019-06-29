Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Lambert Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
Jean McMunigal Obituary
Jean McMunigal

Sioux Falls - Jean D. McMunigal, 93, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019, at St. Lambert Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., with a 5:00 p.m. Vigil Service and Holy Rosary at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Interment will follow the funeral mass at St. Michael Cemetery in Sioux Falls. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to St. Lambert Catholic Church, Feeding South Dakota, or a . Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, John "Jack" McMunigal of Sioux Falls; seven children, Daniel McMunigal of Sioux Falls, Patricia McMunigal of Sioux Falls, Gary (Judy) McMunigal of Larchwood, IA, Mary (Mike) Rathbun of Sheridan, WY, Carol (Dick) Sevier of Boise, ID, Tom (Lisa) McMunigal of Longmont, CO, and Lynn (Mike) Kristos of San Marcos, CA; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one brother, Joseph (Joan) Bassing of Sioux Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Bob and Charles Bassing.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 29, 2019
