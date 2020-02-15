|
Jean Olson
Sioux Falls - Jean Ellen Olson (nee Westmeyer), died on February 6, 2020 in Ft. Myers, FL. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 A.M. on February 21, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Her family will welcome friends for visitation on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home from 4:00 to 6:00 PM with a prayer service at 5:30 PM.
Grateful for having shared her life are her loving husband, David; sons and their spouses, David Jr., Michael (Jill), and Philip (Susan); grandchildren, Jenna, Paige, Colin, and Caden; siblings and their spouses JoAnn (Denny) Coplin and Robert (Cathy) Westmeyer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were here parents, George and Irene (nee Kiepe) Westmeyer.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Sioux Falls Lutheran School Association, 308 W 37th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57105. A more complete obituary is available at heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020