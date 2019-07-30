Services
Osthus Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
1931 - 2019
Jean Slaight Obituary
Jean Slaight

De Smet SD - Jean Marilyn Slaight, 88, DeSmet, SD, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at her home surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 7:00 PM, Friday, August 2, 2019, at the DeSmet Event Center, 705 Wilder Lane, DeSmet, SD, with Reverend Charles Isaac officiating. Visitation hours are 5:00-7:00 PM prior to service on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Jean Marilyn Slaight was born July 11, 1931, to Gottfrid and Ethel Johnson in Litchfield, MN. She graduated from Marshall, MN.

She married Dan R. Slaight on July 11, 1953. The couple moved to DeSmet in 1958.

Jean was a member of Eastern Star, was active with Girl Scouts, and a member of the DeSmet School Board, the DeSmet Hospital Board, and DeSmet City Council.

Her proudest accomplishment was serving as an EMT with the DeSmet ambulance for over 40 years.

Jean is survived by her four daughters: Robyn (Mike) Coughlin, Cheri Slaight, Vicki (Lorre) Colburn, and Kimberly Slaight; a son, Shon (Janell) Slaight; 13 grandchildren and 22 1/2 great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 30, 2019
