HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Jean Sundvold
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Harrisburg Funeral Chapel.
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Harrisburg Funeral Chapel
Jean Sundvold


1939 - 2019
Jean Sundvold Obituary
Jean Sundvold

Sioux Falls - Jean Sundvold, age 79, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center.

Survivors include her children, Deb Aten-Manning (Randy) and Ron Sundvold (Rhonda); her grandchildren, Tori, David, Alicia, Brianna, and Joni; her brother, Jerry Simmons; and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 3rd at Harrisburg Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be an hour beforehand. Family will be present at that time. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 29, 2019
