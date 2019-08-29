|
Jean Sundvold
Sioux Falls - Jean Sundvold, age 79, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center.
Survivors include her children, Deb Aten-Manning (Randy) and Ron Sundvold (Rhonda); her grandchildren, Tori, David, Alicia, Brianna, and Joni; her brother, Jerry Simmons; and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 3rd at Harrisburg Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be an hour beforehand. Family will be present at that time. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 29, 2019