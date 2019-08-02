|
Jeanette Larsen
Sioux Falls - Jeanette G. Larsen passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Ava's Hospice House. She was 88.
Jeanette G. Payson was born on October 3, 1930 to Milton and Judith (Oakland) Payson. She was raised on a farm north of Centerville, South Dakota and graduated from Centerville High School in 1948.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Ritchie (Vicki) Larsen of Chillicothe, IL, Charolyn (Neal) Kapplinger of Shoreview, MN, Craig Larsen of Sioux Falls, SD, Charla Larsen of Sioux Falls, SD, Annette Larsen of Sioux Falls, SD and Judy (Bill) Sorensen of Beresford, SD; 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Marlene (Merlin) Jorgensen of Sioux Falls.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Judith; husband, Arvin; and sister, Shirley Payson Wright.
Memorials may be directed to Memorial Lutheran Church of Sioux Falls.
Funeral service 1:00 pm Saturday, August 3, 2019 with family present to greet friends 11:00 am until time of service at Memorial Lutheran Church, 5000 S. Western Ave., Sioux Falls, SD. Interment Holland Cemetery, Centerville, SD.
For complete obituary visit www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 2, 2019