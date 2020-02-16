|
Jeanette Lien
Canton - Jeanette Lien, 88 of Canton, SD died Saturday February 15, 2020 at the Centerville Care and Rehab Center.
Jeanette Darlene Roecker was born on February 23, 1931 at Sioux City, IA. She graduated from Goodwin High School. After graduation she moved to Sioux Falls, SD and worked for a local radion station. On April 9, 1951, Jeanette married Richard Lien. The couple moved to Canton, SD where they made their home and raised their children. She is survived by her husband, Richard, children, Forrest (Theresa)in Arizona; Patricia in Colorado; Mari in Colorado; Jim (Jeanie) in Colorado; Barb (Perry) in South Dakota and Candace (Chad) in South Dakota, seventeen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
She preceded in death by a daughter Jackie in April of 2000 and her mother.
Jeanette will be remembered for her beautiful singing voice. She sang as a soloist with the Gregg Men's Chorus. She shared her singing talents at weddings, funerals and special community events. Most of all she sang and wrote songs for the Lord.
Funeral services for Janette Lien will be at 10:30 am on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Redeemer Free Lutheran Church in Canton, SD with Pastor Patricia Wallace officiating, burial will be at the Forest Hill Cemetery at Canton prior to services in the church. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the church.
The Johnson-Henry Funeral Home of Arlington is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020