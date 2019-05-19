|
|
Jeanette (Jenna) Pearl Cedar Face passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her foster home near Beresford SD on May 9, 2019. She was born to Dustin Cedar Face and Lenaire Azure on February 26, 2017.
After being in the hospital for the first 8 months of her life, on October 30, 2017 she was able to move to a medical foster home near Beresford SD. While she had many challenges, she was a sweetheart who lit up the room with her smile and laugh. She loved the numerous therapies she had, because during those times it was all about her and she loved attention and social interactions! We are grateful for so many who impacted her life, including her pediatrician Dr Matthew Krell, her therapists at Lifescape and the SE Area Coop, all of her doctors and nurses at Sanford Children's Specialty Clinics and her church family at Roseni Lutheran Church. Everyone who met her adored her. She brightened the lives of so many people, and her absence is so painful already. We will miss her more and more as the days go on. We are comforted with the absolute knowledge that she is in heaven with Jesus and with all our loved ones who went before her. She will be especially missed by her brother, Dustin Cedar Face, Jr.; he never missed an opportunity to crawl over her, and our hearts break for him knowing how confusing this must be.
Jeanette is survived by her parents, Dustin Cedar Face, Sr. and Lenaire Azure; her siblings; Dusti Rose, Jada, Jade, Savannah, and Isabella Cedar Face, and Mayla Medicine Crow; brothers, Ian, Barrett, and Dustin Cedar Face, Jr.; her grandparents, paternal; John & Carmen Cedar Face, maternal; Tamara Azure aunts; Deborah Cedar Face and Sammi Steele., Terri and LaFae Wind and uncles; Patrick and Leonard Azure, Jr.; Jeanette also leaves behind her foster parents, Woody and Mindy Houser, foster siblings Samantha and Michael Donovan, Alinia, Benjamin and Taylor Houser, and Matthew Vassar.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her, maternal grandfather; Leonard Azure; paternal uncle, Sean Cedar Face; paternal great grandparents, Samuel & Lucille Cedar Face, Carl Bettelyoun, and Julia Richards; maternal great grandparents, Levi & Ernestine Azure, Lawrence W. Wind, Sr., and Caroline Black Tongue-Wind.
Pallbearers will be Dusti Rose Cedar Face and Taylor Houser.
Wake Services: 3:30 PM, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Joyner Hall in Pine Ridge, SD with evening services starting at 7:00 PM.
Funeral Services: 11:00 AM, Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Joyner Hall in Pine Ridge, SD
Officiating: Father Ed Hunt
Burial Services: Holy Cross Episcopal Cemetery, Pine Ridge, SD.
Memorial Service 6/7/19 at 7pm Roseni Lutheran Church, Rural Beresford. All are welcome.
Arrangements entrusted with Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 19, 2019