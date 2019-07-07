|
Jeanette Peterson
Wentworth - Jeanette W.J. Peterson, 91 years 8 months 19 days, of Wentworth, SD died on July 4, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10 from 6-8 pm with a celebration of life service to begin at 7 pm with Pastors Zane Hall and Elder Rusty Gulbranson leading, all at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison, SD. Funeral services will be held on July 11 at 2 pm at Ramsey Baptist Church in Montrose, SD. Pastors Ryan Gulbranson and Jason Anderson officiating. Burial in the church cemetery by Pastor Randy Gulbranson will be held immediately following the service. Luncheon will follow in the Ramsey Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Ramsey Baptist Church. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 7, 2019