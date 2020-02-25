|
Jeanette Vosburg
Valley Springs - Jeanette Vosburg, 95, of Valley Springs, South Dakota, passed away on February 25, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Faith United Church in Brandon. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28 at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to Heart Hero's or Children's Hospital. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020