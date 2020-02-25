Services
George Boom Funeral Home - Brandon Valley Location
2500 East Aspen Boulevard
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-7473
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home - Brandon Valley Location
2500 East Aspen Boulevard
Brandon, SD 57005
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Faith United Church
Brandon, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Vosburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Vosburg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Vosburg Obituary
Jeanette Vosburg

Valley Springs - Jeanette Vosburg, 95, of Valley Springs, South Dakota, passed away on February 25, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Faith United Church in Brandon. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28 at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to Heart Hero's or Children's Hospital. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -