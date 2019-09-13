Services
Henry W. Anderson Mortuary
14850 Garrett Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
(952) 432-2331
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
13900 Biscayne Ave. W.
Rosemount, SD
View Map
Jeanne Adoree (Robitaille) Vreyens


1929 - 2019
Jeanne Adoree (Robitaille) Vreyens Obituary
Jeanne Adoree (Robitaille) Vreyens

Apple Valley - Age 90 of Apple Valley, died on Tues., Sept. 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her children. Preceded in death by her husband, John Leo; son, Kenneth; parents, Joseph Adelore and Thelma Mae Robitaille; sisters, Delores Dircks and Yvonne Rathman; brother, Joseph Jr. (Robby). She is survived by her children, Victoria (John) Lowe, Daniel Vreyens, Julia Vreyens, John R. Vreyens, Barbara (Steven) Brown and Rose (Ken) Buecksler; 12 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dawn Robitaille; and many beloved nieces and nephews and "adopted" children. Mass of Christian Burial at 11am on Sat., Sept. 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 13900 Biscayne Ave. W., Rosemount, with visitation starting at 9:30am. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials preferred to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Henry W. Anderson (952)432-2331

www.henrywanderson.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 13, 2019
