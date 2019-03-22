|
Jeanne Bonander
Sioux Falls - Jeanne Marie (Mehlhaff) Bonander met her heavenly Father on March 20th, 2019 at Ava's Hospice House surrounded by her family. Jeanne was born January 24th, 1929 in Bismarck North Dakota to Dr. and Mrs. Wallace H. Mehlhaff.
Jeanne grew up in Wishek, North Dakota where she received her elementary and high school education. She went on to graduate from Sioux Falls College in 1952 with degrees in Chemistry, Biology, and German. She also received her certification degree from the American Society of Clinical Pathology from Sioux Valley Hospital.
On September 16, 1955, she was united in marriage with L. Richard "Rich" Bonander at the First Baptist Church in Wishek, North Dakota. Jeanne and Rich lived in Colorado Springs, Colorado where she worked at Penrose Hospital while Rich was stationed in the Army at Fort Carson.
After Rich received his honorable discharge from the Army, they returned to South Dakota to make Valley Springs their home. There she assisted with the farm operations and raised their family of three children while working in her chosen field of medical technology. She lived on the family farm until 2014 when she moved to Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls.
Jeanne worked as a Medical Technologist at Sioux Valley and the Royal C. Johnson Veterans Hospital until her retirement in 1992.
Jeanne was active in her community serving as a Sunday school teacher, superintendent, and an active member of Beaver Valley Lutheran Church and then Spirit of Truth Lutheran Church. She was a source of fun, love, and encouragement to all she met.
Jeanne is preceded in death by her husband L. Richard "Rich" Bonander, her parents Dr. and Mrs. W.H. Mehlhaff, and her two brothers Barlow Mehlhaff and Rev. Harvey Mehlhaff.
Grateful for having shared her life are her three children: Rick (Tammy) Bonander of Valley Springs, SD, Kim (Karen) Bonander of Plymouth, MN, and Joy (Rob) of Brandon, SD. Six grandchildren: Amanda (Brian) Wittmeier, Ted (Chynna) Bonander, Marissa Nelson, Kaitlyn Nelson, Allie Bonander, and Mia Nelson. Five great-grandchildren: Ava and Beau Wittmeier, Marshall and Dallas Bonander, and Christopher Stewart.
There will be a visitation with family present on Saturday, March 23rd from 2-4 pm at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls. The funeral service will be at 2 pm on Sunday, March 24th at Spirit of Truth Lutheran Church, 112 E. Annabelle St, Brandon, SD.
The Family is requesting memorials be directed to Ava's Hospice House at 1320 West 17th St Sioux Falls, SD 57104.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 22, 2019