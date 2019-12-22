|
Jeanne Enderson
Sioux Falls - Jeanne Wilder Enderson, age 95, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019 at the Dougherty Hospice House following a recent fractured hip.
She was born on March 11, 1924 in Wells, MN to William and Loretta (Hennessy) Wilder. She graduated from Wells High School (1942) and St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing (1946) in Rochester, MN. Following graduation, she began her nursing career at St. Mary's Hospital as head nurse in the Newborn Nursery. While living and working in Rochester, she met her future husband, Robert (Bob) Enderson. They were married in Wells, MN on December 27th, 1949. The Enderson family lived in Richfield, MN until 1963 when Bob began working for Raven and they moved to Sioux Falls. Along with raising her family, Jeanne worked as a nurse in the intensive care nursery at Sioux Valley Hospital for over 30 years caring for thousands of babies. She often commented that she couldn't believe she got paid for doing something she enjoyed so much. After she retired, Jeanne continued "working" as a volunteer baby rocker.
Each spring she would look forward to the over 1500 tulips blooming in her flower garden. Her backyard bird feeder was always full and, in the winter, the bird bath was heated. Along with gardening and birds, Jeanne loved and excelled in many passions including quilting, bridge, bowling, water aerobics at the Wellness Center where she was a longtime member, and crossword puzzles. Until just a few years ago, she subscribed to three daily newspapers just for the crossword puzzles. As long as she was able, attending daily mass was important to her. Jeanne was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a true friend with many lifelong friendships. Grateful for sharing her life are her eight children, Kay (Ron) Christensen of Sioux Falls, Mary Robin (Curt) Wallum of Allen, TX, Peggy (Tom) Hayes of Sioux Falls, Kerry (Karl) Wirkus of Garden City, ID, Patrick Enderson of Leawood, KS, Danny (Donna) Enderson of Benson, MN, Matthew (Mary Pat) Enderson of Sioux Falls, Thomas (Lisa) Enderson of Sioux Falls; 21 grandchildren, Matt (Heather), Ellen (Matt Vidal) and Rob Christensen, Libby (Drew) Ray and Sam Wallum, Kerry Ann (Barry) Maeschen, Maggie (Josh) Leighton, Jimmy Hayes and Molly (Koln) Fink, Rachel Enderson, Nick, Tyler, Mitchell (Christine), Kellie and Will Enderson, Emma (Danny) Kroeze, Lydia (Brett) Korn and Philip Enderson, Elizabeth (Andrew) Welter, Paul and Henry Enderson; 18 great-grandchildren; a brother, Francis Wilder, and a sister, Noni Clark; one "adopted" daughter, Arlene Kampshoff.
Preceding Jeanne in death are; her husband; a granddaughter, Jeanne Mariam Christensen; a great-granddaughter, Zoey Vidal Christensen; her parents; a brother, Terry Wilder and a sister, Alys Smith.
Jeanne's family would like to thank the staff at Dow Rummel Enhanced Assisted Living as well as the staff at the Dougherty Hospice House for the compassionate care she received her last weeks of life. Special thanks for the gift of music from her niece, Jenny Clark, Avera music therapist, Becky, and the Swan Songs musicians.
Memorials may be directed to the Robert and Jeanne Enderson Family Scholarship Fund at the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, the South Dakota Parkinson Foundation (1000 North West Ave., Suite 220, 57104), Lifescape or The Dougherty Hospice House.
Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 pm with a prayer service beginning at 6 pm on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 South Minnesota Avenue. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Christ the King Parish with burial at St. Michael Cemetery.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019