Jeanne Green
Madison - Jeanne Green, age 96, of Madison, passed peacefully into her heavenly life on Fri., Aug. 30, 2019 at the Bethel Lutheran Home with her family's love surrounding her.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Wed., Sept. 4th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Visitation will be 5-7 PM at the church with a Catholic Daughters Rosary at 7 PM. Visitation will continue on Wed. one hour prior to mass at the church. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678 or St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N. Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325.
Jeanne Catherine Toohey was born on Good Friday, March 30, 1923 in Sioux Falls, the daughter of Gratton & Mary Ellen (Gillespie) Toohey.
Jeanne is lovingly remembered by her 12 children, Jacqueline (Kevin) Ingemansen of Columbus, NE; Mary Ellen (John) Gapp of Lincoln, NE; John (Terri) Green of Madison, SD; Dr. Larry (Juli) Green of Madison, SD; Carolyn (Pat) Anderson of St. Joseph, MN; Catherine (Stephen) Billion of Sioux Falls, SD; Margaret (Doug) Bean of Wasilla, AK; Jeanne Elias of Sioux Falls, SD; Elizabeth (Steve) Hofer of Madison, SD; Roberta (Randy) Creamer of Homer, AK; Alice (Tom) Cameron of White River, SD and Theresa (Randy) Schaefer of Madison, SD; son-in-law Mike Casey, 55 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-grandchild; 3 brothers, Gerald, Con & Rich and 3 sisters, Mary Margaret DeLorenzo, Alice Huewe, Catherine Handzlik and many nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; daughter, Maureen Casey; son-in-law, Dr. Monty Friedow; grandchildren, Douglas Bean & Christina Cameron and 2 brothers, Bob & Pat Toohey.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 4, 2019