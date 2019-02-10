|
|
Jeanne Reisenweber Lyke
Sioux Falls - Jeanne Carol (Reisenweber) Lyke, 67, a family law attorney and longtime resident of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away peacefully at the home of her sister in law in El Dorado Hills, California on February 2, 2019.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for February 16, 2019 at 9:30am at Crosswalk Community Church in Sioux Falls, South Dakota followed by a private burial service in Aberdeen, South Dakota at Riverside Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at Crosswalk Church and Alliance Defending Freedom.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 10, 2019