Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannie Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannie "Doris" Kelley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannie "Doris" Kelley Obituary
Jeannie "Doris" Kelley

Sioux Falls - Jeannie "Doris" Kelley, 77, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Avera Prince of Peace.

Survivors include her children, Dianne (Jim) McGuire and Bruce (Betty) Kelley both couples reside in Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Joshua (Heather) McGuire, Molly McGuire (Ryan Wentzel), Jessica (Justin) Hawk, and Katrinia McGuire; and great grandchildren, Sofia and Colin McGuire (Joshua), Alexa and Eli Hawk (Jessica). She was preceded in death by her husband Richard; mother and father; brother and sister in Law; and grandparents.

A private family service will be held at a later date. A celebration visitation will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 11:00am - 5:00pm family will not be present. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -