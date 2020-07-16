1/1
Jeannie Marie Domangue
1963 - 2020
Jeannie Marie Domangue

Sioux Falls - Jeannie Marie Domangue (Nelson-Carlson) was born in Sioux Falls, SD on July 21st, 1963. She passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday July 14th, 2020 surrounded by family after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Jeannie is survived by her husband: Scott Domangue; daughters: April Benney, Jessica (Eric) Tille, Ashley (Blake) Gillette, Autumn (Scott) Domangue, Keri Domangue; grandchildren: Jordan (6), Sadie (6), Bailey (3), Silas (2), Landen (2), Samuel (10 months), and Grace (8 months); brothers: Jerry and Bobby; sisters: Karen, Debra, Beverly; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother: Martha; father: Arnold; biological father: Robert; sister: Kathy; brother: Mike; mother-in-law: Alice; father-in-law: Warren; brother-in-law: Guy (who she cared for until his end); sister-in-law: Shirley; and a nephew: Justin.

Jeannie was a beyond exceptional woman who touched many lives and leaves behind a world that will never be the same without her. She will be forever loved and dearly missed.

Visitation will be Monday July 20, 11:00 AM with a Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.




Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
11:00 AM
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-0707
