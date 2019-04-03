|
Jeff D. Schroeder
Pipestone, MN - Jeffrey "Jeff" Schroeder, of Pipestone, MN had just celebrated his 59th birthday on March 14, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 surrounded by his family at Sanford/USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls following an Aneurysm that caused a brain injury.
Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, April 5, at Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD.
Memorial Service will be 11:00 am Saturday, April 6, at Miller Funeral Home-Downtown. Private family interment will be prior to the service at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Jeffrey Dean Schroeder, son of Lyle and Betty (Melby) Schroeder, was born March 14, 1960 in South Bend, IN. He grew up in Sioux Falls where he attended Lincoln High School where he met his high school sweetheart, Jill Sauer. They graduated in 1978. Together they continued their educations at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. He graduated in 1982.
Jeff was united in marriage with Jill Sauer on September 27, 1985 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD. They moved to Kansas City, MO where Jeff worked as a car salesman, and his love for the Kansas City Chiefs grew as he and Jill had season tickets… before the Chiefs were even good. Jeff and Jill welcomed two sons, Jared and Jacob, before moving to Pipestone, MN. Jeff took over Stoeber Marine and they enjoyed being closer to family. Jeff has been parts manager at Hills Stainless Steel in Luverne, MN for the past 12 years, where his office is just across the hall from Jill. Jeff got his money's worth of his golf membership, both in sport and in friendship. Whether he was on the course with his buddies, or his boys, Jeff's love for the game was contagious.
There were many things Jeff was passionate about and the ones he will be remembered for are his love for his family, his grandchildren, his dogs, his work and his love for the game of golf.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Jill Schroeder, Pipestone, MN; his two sons, Jared (Jasmine) Schroeder and their children, Finley and Camden, Sioux Falls, SD, and Jacob (Nicole) Schroeder and their son, Declan, Sioux Falls, SD; his father, Lyle Schroeder, Sioux Falls, SD; two sisters, Sandi (Kevin) Hildring, Larchwood, IA and Sheila (Jeff) Parks, Sioux Falls, SD; and several other relatives and friends.
Jeff is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Schroeder, who passed June 2017.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 3, 2019