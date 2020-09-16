1/
Jefferson Hugh Harris
1960 - 2020
Sioux Falls - Jefferson Hugh Harris, Sioux Falls, was born on November 15, 1960, in Panama City, Florida. He passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020. The first child of Russell and Mary Ann Harris, Jefferson faced many challenges in his life. His joy and love of music was infectious. He spent his first ten years in Florida, Minneapolis and Rapid City living with his family. In 1970, he moved to Custer State Hospital where he resided until it closed in 1996. After a brief stay at Black Hills Works, Jefferson moved to Sioux Falls in 1997. For the last 23 years, Jefferson received services through Dakotabilities. Jefferson is survived by his sister, Julie Lundquist and brothers, Matthew Harris and Jason Harris (Wanda) all of Sioux Falls. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Hans Lundquist, Per Lundquist, Kayden Lundquist, Kirsten Lundquist, Jony Ross and Christopher Harris. Finally, he is survived by the many people who cared for and loved Jefferson at Custer State Hospital, Black Hills Works and Dakotabilities. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Mary Ann Harris and an infant sister, Jill Harris.

Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Memorials can be directed to Dakotabilities in Sioux Falls.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements and condolences may be conveyed to the family through their website.




Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
(605) 343-0145
