Jeffery Heerde
Sioux Falls - Jeffery Allen Heerde, 60, died on Sept. 5, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in the reception center from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM. Please wear casual attire.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Sandra Heerde; 3 children: Jeremy (Kristi) Heerde, Shawn Heerde, and Kendra (Bryan) Thomas; 12 grandchildren; mother, Jacqueline Heerde, Rock Rapids, IA; grandmother, Loretta Schlumbohm, Rock Rapids, IA; siblings: Beth (Berwyn) Destigter, Todd (Dawn) Heerde, Michelle (Ladell) Kellenberger, Lester, IA and Sara (Dean) Schubert, Rock Rapids, IA; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Jeffery was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Heerde; grandfather, Richard Schlumhohm; infant brother, Cory Heerde; and nephew, Brady Destigter. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 9, 2019