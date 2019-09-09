Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
3408 E. 10th St.
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffery Heerde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffery Heerde


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffery Heerde Obituary
Jeffery Heerde

Sioux Falls - Jeffery Allen Heerde, 60, died on Sept. 5, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in the reception center from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM. Please wear casual attire.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Sandra Heerde; 3 children: Jeremy (Kristi) Heerde, Shawn Heerde, and Kendra (Bryan) Thomas; 12 grandchildren; mother, Jacqueline Heerde, Rock Rapids, IA; grandmother, Loretta Schlumbohm, Rock Rapids, IA; siblings: Beth (Berwyn) Destigter, Todd (Dawn) Heerde, Michelle (Ladell) Kellenberger, Lester, IA and Sara (Dean) Schubert, Rock Rapids, IA; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Jeffery was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Heerde; grandfather, Richard Schlumhohm; infant brother, Cory Heerde; and nephew, Brady Destigter. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now