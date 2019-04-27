|
Jeffory Rice
Brookings - Jeffory H. Rice, 66, of Brookings, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home in Brookings. Funeral services will be at 10:30 am Monday April 29, 2019, at Ascension Lutheran Church, in Brookings. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Sunday at Rude's Funeral Home in Brookings.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Brookings Regional Humane Society.
Jeff was survived by his wife, Lori, of Brookings; his children, Melanie Rosa, of Sioux Falls, SD, Joseph (Stacy) Rice of Brookings and Beth Rice (fiancé, John Mathison) of Pierre, SD; eight grandchildren, Kane Rosa (fiancé, Julissa), Reyna, Elana Rice, Jeffory Rice, Brock Christie, Brandon R, Justice VanDyke, Mary VanDyke and Lisa VanDyke; great granddaughter, Khloe Rosa; two brothers, Mike (Jeani) Rice of Webster, SD and Tim (Robin) Rice of Brookings, along with many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 27, 2019