Services
Rude's Funeral Home
105 W 8Th St S
Brookings, SD 57006
(605) 692-6221
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rude's Funeral Home
105 W 8Th St S
Brookings, SD 57006
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Ascension Lutheran Church
Brookings, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffory Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffory Rice

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeffory Rice Obituary
Jeffory Rice

Brookings - Jeffory H. Rice, 66, of Brookings, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home in Brookings. Funeral services will be at 10:30 am Monday April 29, 2019, at Ascension Lutheran Church, in Brookings. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Sunday at Rude's Funeral Home in Brookings.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Brookings Regional Humane Society.

Jeff was survived by his wife, Lori, of Brookings; his children, Melanie Rosa, of Sioux Falls, SD, Joseph (Stacy) Rice of Brookings and Beth Rice (fiancé, John Mathison) of Pierre, SD; eight grandchildren, Kane Rosa (fiancé, Julissa), Reyna, Elana Rice, Jeffory Rice, Brock Christie, Brandon R, Justice VanDyke, Mary VanDyke and Lisa VanDyke; great granddaughter, Khloe Rosa; two brothers, Mike (Jeani) Rice of Webster, SD and Tim (Robin) Rice of Brookings, along with many nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now