Jeffrey Hauck
Sioux Falls - Jeff Hauck, age 46 of Sioux Falls passed away on February 22nd at the Sanford Hospice Centennial Cottage.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin at 5:00 PM Monday with a Wake Service at 7:00 PM at the church. Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic is in charge of arrangements.
He was born on September 2, 1972 in Yankton, South Dakota to John and Joyce Hauck. Jeff grew up in Tabor, South Dakota and graduated from Bon Homme High School in 1991. He attended South Dakota State University and received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science in 1996 and a Master of Science in 2003. Jeff was employed for over 20 years at the EROS Data Center where he advanced to Senior Network Engineer. Jeff is survived by his parents John and Joyce (Pechous) Hauck from Tabor, two brothers Robert & Kristin Hauck from Indiana and Jay & Kelly Hauck from Texas, 3 niece and nephews Alison, Aidan & Alex, ex-wife Cheryl (Fields) Hauck from Sioux Falls. Two of closest life long friends, Mike & Candice Rechtenbaugh from Sioux Falls and David & Yary Schelske from Florida.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 24, 2019