Jeffrey J. Jastram
Sioux Falls - Jeffrey J. Jastram, 57, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Bethany Home in Brandon, SD. His funeral service will be 10:30 AM Monday, July 22 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, with burial at Hills of Rest Cemetery. Visitation begins at 3:00 PM Sunday, July 21 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Jeffrey Joe Jastram, son of Richard and Mary (Hooshagen) Jastram, was born April 23, 1962 in Sioux Falls, SD. He was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Jeff attended elementary and middle school in Sioux Falls. He graduated from Lincoln High School, Sioux Falls, in 1982.
Soon after graduation, Jeff started working with Old English Cleaning Service. He continued working there until ill health forced his retirement in 2015. Jeff enjoyed working there and made many lifelong friends. Jeff's family wants to thank Old English Cleaning Service for giving Jeff the opportunity to work there and for assisting him through all those years. The family is also grateful for the wonderful care given to Jeff at Bethany Home, Brandon.
Jeff enjoyed dogs, bowling and racing. He bowled in numerous leagues and attended car races at all the local racing tracks. Jeff especially enjoyed drag racing his 1970 El Camino at Thunder Valley Dragways.
Grateful for having shared his life are his brother, Steve Jastram and his wife, Vicki, Sioux Falls, SD; his nephew, Mark Jastram and his wife, Carine, Bloomington, MN; his niece, Kristy Bridges and her husband, Mark, Sioux Falls, SD; two great-nephews, David and Eli Bridges, Sioux Falls, SD; a special uncle, Warren Friessen, Sioux Falls, SD; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and many other relatives and friends.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, two infant sisters and one infant brother.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Jeff to the Sioux Falls Lutheran School Chapel Fund. Online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 18, 2019