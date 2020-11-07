1/1
Jeffrey "Jo" Okerlund
Jeffrey "JO" Okerlund

Sioux Falls, SD - Jeffrey "JO" Okerlund, 65, passed away surrounded by those he loved after a courageous battle with cancer on November 6, 2020.

Visitation with family present will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. A time of sharing and short prayer service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Private family burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery prior to Jeff's funeral. Jeff's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Linwood Wesleyan Church on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, with a luncheon to follow at Minnehaha Country Club. Please check the Heritage Funeral Home website for Jeff's full obituary.

www.heritagesfsd.com



Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
