Volga - Jeffrey Jay Olson, age 57, of Volga, passed away Monday, Feb. 17th. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday at First Lutheran Church in Volga. Visitations will be 4-7 P.M. Thursday at Eidsness Funeral Chapel in Volga.

Survivors include his wife Mary of Volga; one son, Nick Olson Arizona; his mother, Ruth Olson of Volga; siblings, Gary Olson, Scott (Lynn) Olson both of Volga, Anita (Steve) Ust, and Joan (Rick) VanSambeek both of Brookings.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
