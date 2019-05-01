|
|
Jeffrey Wieneke
Brandon - Jeffrey Wieneke, 55, of Brandon, South Dakota, died unexpectedly from a pre-existing heart condition on Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home in Brandon. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2019, at Risen Savior Catholic Church in Brandon. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Wake Service at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon. Additional obituary information and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his fiancé, Justine Tobin of Brandon; Justine's children, Trevor (Megan Mingo) Tobin and Tessa (Alek Hensch) Tobin both of Brandon; mother, Margie Wieneke of Adrian, MN; brothers, Thomas (Sharon) Wieneke of Jackson, MN, Dean Wieneke of Adrian, MN, and Alan (Rita) Wieneke of Redwood Falls, MN; sisters, Mary (Gene) Metz of Lismore, MN, Debra (Joe) Kristoff of Marshall, MN, and Jan (Ray) Konz of Brandon; sisters-in-law, Jennifer Wethor and Jessica (Jim) Nolz both of Brandon; sidekick, Odie; and special friends Marc and Deb Welch of Brandon. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald; sister, Elaine; brother-in-law, Tim Wethor; and Justine's parents, Jud and Kathy Hauser.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 1, 2019