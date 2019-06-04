Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Resources
Jeffrey "Jeffy" Wilkes Obituary
Jeffrey "Jeffy" Wilkes

Sioux Falls - Jeffrey "Jeffy" Wilkes, 67, a lifelong resident of Sioux Falls, died Saturday, June 1st at Sanford Foundation Cottage after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jeffy was born August 12, 1951 in Sioux Falls. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School in 1969.

On April 30, 1988, he was united in marriage with Catherine Samson in Sioux Falls. Jeff was a real estate appraiser for Minnehaha County for 29 years, retiring in 2012.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Catherine Samson Wilkes of Sioux Falls, SD; two sons, Jeffrey S. Wilkes and Will Wilkes, both of Sioux Falls, SD; one sister, Karen (Greg) Devitt of Sioux Falls, SD; two brothers, Bill (Linda) Wilkes of Sioux Falls, SD and Roger (Tami) Wilkes of Parker, SD; one granddaughter, Lilly of Sioux Falls, SD; one aunt, Delores Butenschoen of Sioux Falls, SD; and a life-long friend, Dr. Al (Linda) Galster of Santa Rosa, CA. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial services will begin 10:30 am Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday at the El Riad Shrine, with a Masonic Service beginning at 7:00 pm.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the El Riad Transportation Fund.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 4, 2019
