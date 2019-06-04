|
Jeffrey "Jeffy" Wilkes
Sioux Falls - Jeffrey "Jeffy" Wilkes, 67, a lifelong resident of Sioux Falls, died Saturday, June 1st at Sanford Foundation Cottage after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jeffy was born August 12, 1951 in Sioux Falls. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School in 1969.
On April 30, 1988, he was united in marriage with Catherine Samson in Sioux Falls. Jeff was a real estate appraiser for Minnehaha County for 29 years, retiring in 2012.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Catherine Samson Wilkes of Sioux Falls, SD; two sons, Jeffrey S. Wilkes and Will Wilkes, both of Sioux Falls, SD; one sister, Karen (Greg) Devitt of Sioux Falls, SD; two brothers, Bill (Linda) Wilkes of Sioux Falls, SD and Roger (Tami) Wilkes of Parker, SD; one granddaughter, Lilly of Sioux Falls, SD; one aunt, Delores Butenschoen of Sioux Falls, SD; and a life-long friend, Dr. Al (Linda) Galster of Santa Rosa, CA. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services will begin 10:30 am Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday at the El Riad Shrine, with a Masonic Service beginning at 7:00 pm.
The family requests that memorials be directed to the El Riad Transportation Fund.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 4, 2019