Jenola Adams
Sioux Falls - Jenola Adams, age 93, of Sioux Falls, SD died on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Ava's House. Memorial service and burial will be held in Spring 2021.
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters, Terri (Bob) King of Sioux Falls and Deborah (Craig) Gaulrapp of Mesa, AZ; step-children, Robert E. (Patty) Adams, Jr. of Anoka, MN, Jeanne (David) Kott of Platte, SD, and Steven (JoAnn) Adams of Cedar Falls, IA; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Jenola was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; husbands, Willard Thompson and Robert Adams Sr.; brother, Alvin; and sister, Maggie Schriever.
