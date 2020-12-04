Jerald Fray
Beresford - Jerald "Jerry" Rolf Fray, 81, passed away Tuesday December 1, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls with his wife and children at his side. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 8 at Wass Funeral Home in Beresford, SD with visitation beginning one hour prior to services at 9:30 AM.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Sharee (Keith) Koenig of Tea SD; son, Jeff (Rachel) Fray of Brandon SD; grandchildren, Alec Goldammer, Shelby Fray, Emily Goldammer, Julia Fray, and Kenzie Koenig; his twin sister, Jeanette Duerst; 3 nieces; a nephew; and wonderful neighbors, Larry and Darla Norling, who became like family.