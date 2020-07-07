1/1
Jerauld "Jerry" Sundberg
Jerauld "Jerry" Sundberg

Sioux Falls - Jerauld "Jerry" Arlyn Sundberg, 76, died on July 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation with family present beginning at 1:00 P.M. until the time of service. His memorial service will be available to view online on Saturday, please check www.georgeboom.com for a link to this event and a more complete obituary.

Grateful for having shared his life are his daughter, Marcia (Evan) Ellis, his twin sister, Janet (Paul) Skyberg; grandchildren, Joseph (fiancé, Kortney Klein)Blankartz, Breanna McCormick, Trista McCormick and Maygen Sundberg and their mother, Amy McCormick; 5 great-grandchildren; special friend, Shari Sorenson of Sioux Falls, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Michael Allen Sundberg; and one brother, Duane Eugene Sundberg.








Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
JUL
11
Memorial service
02:00 PM
www.georgeboom.com
JUL
11
Memorial service
02:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
