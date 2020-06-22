Jeremy Franka

Jeremy FrankaGarretson - Jeremy Lynn Franka passed away on Saturday, June 6 in Pompano Beach, FL at the age of 35. Private memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home on Garretson. Public visitation, without the family present, will be from 5-7:00 PM Friday, at the funeral home.Jeremy was born on March 23, 1985 in Sioux Falls, SD to Gregory and Barbara (Julson) Franka. Jeremy is lovingly remembered by his parents, one brother Jared (Hailey) Franka of Brandon, a niece Aryana and three nephews Jaxton, Jasper, and Jamison; his Grandpa Paul Julson of Garretson, aunts and uncles Pamela (Gary) Larson, Brookings, SD, Wayne Julson of Garretson, Beverly (Steve) Howe, Sherman, SD, Steve Franka of Garretson, Alan Franka, Britton, SD, and cousins Ross Larson, Glenview, IL, Alyssa Larson, Rapid City, SD, Bradley Howe, New York, NY, James Howe, Scott Howe, Thomas Howe, Garretson, SD, Stacy (Lance) Bennett Britton, SD, Mike (Kirsten) Franka, El Paso, TX, and Shane Franka of Garretson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Clarence and MaryAnn Franka, Ruby Julson and aunt Paula Matthiesen.