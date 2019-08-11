|
Jeremy Halstenson
Sioux Falls - Jeremy Halstenson, 44, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls. Celebration of Life Services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Memorials may be directed to DakotAbilities Meaningful Day Fund to provide financial support for activities to enrich the lives of adults with disabilities. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Thankful for the blessing of sharing his life are his parents, Lee and Jan Halstenson of Sioux Falls; sister, Staci Wolff of Sioux Falls; nieces, Mahala Wolff of Rochester, MN and Emma Wolff of Sioux Falls; grandmother, Gladys Halstenson of Sioux Falls; and many extended family members.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Opal Barnes and Marvin Halstenson.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 11, 2019