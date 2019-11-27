|
|
Jeris Brantsen
Sioux Center - Jeris Brantsen, age 70 of Sioux Center, IA died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. Memorial service will be 11:00 AM Monday, December 2nd at Central Reformed Church in Sioux Center with Rev. Van Rathbun officiating. Prayer service will take place at 10:00 AM at Central Reformed Church before burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center. Visitation will be Sunday, December 1st from 3:00 to 6:00 PM, with family present from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Central Reformed Church in Sioux Center. The Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Midwest Honor Flight, P.O. Box 22, Sioux Center, IA. Jeris is survived by his wife, Karen Brantsen of Sioux Center, IA; two daughters, Kristi Brantsen and Jennifer (Kevin) Kruse both of Sioux Falls, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019