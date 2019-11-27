Services
Memorial Funeral Home
12 16th St SE
Sioux Center, IA 51250
712-722-0791
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeris Brantsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeris Brantsen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeris Brantsen Obituary
Jeris Brantsen

Sioux Center - Jeris Brantsen, age 70 of Sioux Center, IA died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. Memorial service will be 11:00 AM Monday, December 2nd at Central Reformed Church in Sioux Center with Rev. Van Rathbun officiating. Prayer service will take place at 10:00 AM at Central Reformed Church before burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center. Visitation will be Sunday, December 1st from 3:00 to 6:00 PM, with family present from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Central Reformed Church in Sioux Center. The Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Midwest Honor Flight, P.O. Box 22, Sioux Center, IA. Jeris is survived by his wife, Karen Brantsen of Sioux Center, IA; two daughters, Kristi Brantsen and Jennifer (Kevin) Kruse both of Sioux Falls, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -