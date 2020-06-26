Jerlyn Sue Kotan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerlyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerlyn Sue Kotan

Sioux Falls - Jerlyn Sue Kotan, 51, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away at home Monday, June 22, 2020. Memorial Services will be held at 5:00 pm on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Flandreau with a visitation beginning one hour prior. www.skrochfc.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skroch Funeral Chapel - Flandreau
409 2nd Avenue East
Flandreau, SD 57028
605-997-2431
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved