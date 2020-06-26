Jerlyn Sue Kotan
Sioux Falls - Jerlyn Sue Kotan, 51, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away at home Monday, June 22, 2020. Memorial Services will be held at 5:00 pm on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Flandreau with a visitation beginning one hour prior. www.skrochfc.com
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.