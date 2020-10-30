1/1
Jerome Christensen
Jerome Christensen

Parker, SD - Jerome Christensen, 93 of Parker, passed away on October 28, 2020 at the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, November 2, 2020 at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00-5:00 PM Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church, Parker. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, the family request that guests wear a mask and practice social distancing at Jerome's visitation. Grateful for having shared his life include his son, Steven (Deone) Christensen, of Parker, SD; and three granddaughters, Monie (Heath) Siemonsma of Humboldt, SD, Stephanie (Jim) Even of Parker, SD and Amy (Greg) Johnson of Hartford, SD. His ten great grandchildren include: Brayden, Connor and Alex Siemonsma, Tanner, Alexis and Andrew Even, and Gavin, Grady, Avery and Audrey Johnson. He was welcomed at Heaven's gates with loving arms by his wife, parents and in-laws.

hofmeisterjones.com




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel-Marion
Broadway and Hieb
Marion, SD 57043
1-605-648-2222
