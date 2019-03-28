Services
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-0707
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Resources
Jerome "Jerry" Eberle


Jerome "Jerry" Eberle


1955 - 2019
Jerome "Jerry" Eberle Obituary
Jerome "Jerry" Eberle

Sioux Falls - Jerome Kennard Eberle,63, passed away Monday, March 25th, 2019. Jerry was born to Ben and Marcia Eberle in Brookings, SD on July 14th, 1955.

He is survived by daughter Melissa (Jay Staebell), sister Patty Nelson of Texas, brothers Tom (Joan) of Sioux Falls, Paul (Michele) of Maryland. He was preceded in death by his parents Ben and Marcia, sister Jacki and sister-in-law Shelli.

Visitation will be Friday, March 29, 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Saturday, March 30, 10:30 AM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com,
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 28, 2019
