On Monday May 6, 2019 at the age 77, Jerome "Jerry" Felix Birgen died at his home in Gilbert, Arizona under hospice care. Jerry was born on November 1, 1941 to Felix and Lavina Birgen and was the third child of seven siblings.
Rosary and Prayer Service: Celebrated by Fr. David Roehrich, Rosary - 5:30 p.m., Prayer Service - 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, Beresford, South Dakota.
Mass of Christian Burial: Celebrated by Fr. David Roehrich, 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, Beresford, South Dakota.
