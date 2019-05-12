Services
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:30 PM
St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church
Beresford, SD
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church
Beresford, SD
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church
Beresford, SD
Jerome Felix "Jerry" Birgen


Jerome Felix "Jerry" Birgen


1941 - 2019
Jerome Felix "Jerry" Birgen Obituary
On Monday May 6, 2019 at the age 77, Jerome "Jerry" Felix Birgen died at his home in Gilbert, Arizona under hospice care. Jerry was born on November 1, 1941 to Felix and Lavina Birgen and was the third child of seven siblings.

Rosary and Prayer Service: Celebrated by Fr. David Roehrich, Rosary - 5:30 p.m., Prayer Service - 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, Beresford, South Dakota.

Mass of Christian Burial: Celebrated by Fr. David Roehrich, 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, Beresford, South Dakota.

For more information go to www.bunkerfuneral.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 12, 2019
